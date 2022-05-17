Watch Pearl Jam Reunite With Original Drummer To Play 'Ten' Classics

When drummer Matt Cameron got sidelined with COVID last week, it didn't stop Pearl Jam from touring: they just got creative. Touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud (Jeff Ament collaborator) switched off filling in on drums throughout both sets, and during the first show, a fan named Josh Arroyo got behind the kit during "Yellow Ledbetter." On the second night, the band enlisted a high schooler named Kai Neukermans to drum on "Mind Your Manners."

On Monday night (May 16), Pearl Jam played in Fresno and this time brought an old friend to sit behind the kit. The band's original drummer Dave Krusen reunited with Eddie Vedder and company to play a bunch of hits off Ten: “Once,” “Why Go,” “Even Flow,” “Garden” and “Black,” “Porch,” “Jeremy,” “Deep,” “State of Love and Trust,” and “Alive."

The song choice was fitting considering Ten was the only album Krusen recorded with the band. He was only part of the band for seven months; however, was still inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Pearl Jam. Though Krusen did perform with his former bandmates during the ceremony, this was the first concert he played with them in 31 years. See the full set list here and check out some footage from the show below.