A Baby Was Born On A Frontier Airlines Flight From Colorado To Florida

A Frontier flight attendant recently helped a passenger give birth to a healthy baby girl during a flight from Denver to Orlando. The plane they were on, the N717FR, is Frontier's Lily and Luna plane — also known as the mother and daughter plane.

When the unnamed mother-to-be went into labor, Diana Giraldo immediately jumped into action, taking the woman to the back lavatory, according to the Miami Herald.

The captain diverted the plane to Pensacola International Airport, where an emergency crew was waiting. After the mom and newborn were safe on the ground, the plane continued on its original journey and flew to Orlando.

“This was a job well done,” Captain Chris Nye said. “I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft.”

It should be noted that people in their last trimester of pregnancy are generally not advised to travel by air.

“Passengers who are pregnant are urged to consult with their doctor on whether it is safe to travel by air, including with due consideration to the possibility of turbulence, cabin pressurization, significantly increased risk of deep vein thrombosis associated with pregnancy, and lack of ready access to medical care,” according to Frontier's website.

In this case, everything worked out fine. The girl's first name is unknown, but her middle name is Sky.