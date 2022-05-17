Mom Set To Give Birth To Her Son Twice

It doesn't matter if you look forward to your birthday with excitement or with dread, everyone marks their day of birth once a year, except one little boy who will get to do that twice a year. That's because he will have been born two times, and his mother shared the story of why on TikTok.

Jaiden Ashlea, a Florida-based fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogger, explained in a video that when she was 19 weeks pregnant, she learned her unborn son had spina bifida, a defect where the spine and spinal cord don't form correctly. She was at first told that there was "no hope" for her son, but Jaiden got a second opinion and found an Orlando-based medical team that operates on babies before they are even born.

In what is called open fetal surgery, the specialists took out Jaiden's baby, repaired his neural-tube defect, and put him back inside her womb where he will continue to grow for the next 11 weeks.