Add This To Your Ohio Summer 2022 Bucket List

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare than writing out a bucket list of must-see spots. Ohio is full of popular parks and attractions for everyone to explore.

According to a list compiled by Onlyinyourstate, you should add the Ohio Caverns to your bucket list for Summer 2022. The Ohio Caverns are found in West Liberty and are a popular amongst tourists and locals alike. The caverns are limestone caves and passageways that feature an abundance of crystal stalactites and stalagmites. There is even one stalactite that weights 400 pounds and hangs down from the top of the cave.

Here is what Onlyinyourstate had to say about the Ohio Caverns:

"America's Most Colorful Caverns can be found in West Liberty, Ohio. The caverns were formed thousands of years ago when an underground river cut through ancient limestone and created vast rooms and passageways. These passageways are now filled with crystal stalactites, stalagmites and many other formations.Within the Ohio Caverns is one of the world's largest and most perfectly formed stalactites. Crystal King is nearly five feet long, weighing an estimated 400 pounds, and is estimated to be more than 200,000 years old. If you love caverns, you'll want to be sure to check out our road trip that takes you to the best caverns in Ohio."

For more information regarding the best bucket list attractions in Ohio visit HERE.