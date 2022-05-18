Harry Styles Reveals Why He's 'Incredibly Grateful' For Billie Eilish

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated third album, Harry Styles opened up about his career in the music industry and how Billie Eilish was a guiding light for him. In a recent interview, Styles discussed how he dealt with transitioning from a teen star in the boyband One Direction to paving his own path as a solo artist. As it turns out, Eilish's rise to fame in her late teens inspired some reflection for the singer.

"I definitely had a really big moment, I think, when Billie Eilish kind of first blew up. I think being in the band, I’d always felt like … it was fun and exciting because we were young. And I had a moment, seeing her do this at such a young age, where I felt like, ‘I’m not that young anymore,'" he said. “For a while, it was like, ‘How do you play that game, of like, remaining exciting?’ And I just had a moment where I felt like, ‘OK, we’re not the same thing.’ And in the same vein of, like, ‘You’re not always going to be the kind of young thing,’ I was like, ‘OK, I would really like to think about who I would like to be as a musician.’”

He continued to credit Eilish for his breakthrough moment, “It felt like [she] came in in a way that was like, ‘You’re not… Like, don’t worry about being this thing, ever.’ Because, you know, she’s a lot younger than me, and there’s no point in me going, like, ‘OK, how do I get back in? How do I like, get back to like… She just totally broke spell for me, in a way that I’m very grateful for.”

Styles' third studio album Harry's House on Friday, May 20, & he's celebrating with an intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party. Click here to find out how to tune in.

Harry StylesBillie Eilish
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.