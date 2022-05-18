Husband Charged In Death Of 25-Year-Old Former Kansas Soccer Goalie

By Jason Hall

May 18, 2022

Photo: Lawrence Police Department/KU Athletics

The husband of a former University of Kansas soccer goalie Regan Gibbs-Marek has been arrested in connection to her death.

Chad Joseph Marek, 26, of Lawrence, charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, the Kansas City Star reports.

Lawrence Police responded to the couple's apartment just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday (May 16) and found Marek with Gibbs, 25, who was described as being mortally wounded upon officers' arrival and emergency medical workers declared her dead at the scene.

Marek was arrested on suspicion of murder and police investigated domestic violence as a contributing factor in his wife's death.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhard said Marek called 911 and told the dispatcher he'd killed his wife, claiming "Gd told him to do it," Lawrence Journal-World reports.

Gibbs, a native of Naches, Washington, was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks from 2015-18 and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan,” Kansas soccer head coach Mark Francis in a statement shared by KUAthletics.com. “She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

