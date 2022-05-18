'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Released From Prison Early

Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager convicted of securities fraud and conspiring to commit securities fraud, is being released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania early and placed into a U.S. Bureau of Prisons halfway house at an undisclosed location in New York, his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman confirmed in a statement obtained by CNBC.

Following the notorious "Pharma bro's" release, Edmund Sullivan shared a photo of himself and Shkreli, 39, in the backseat of a vehicle on his Twitter account, along with the caption, "Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he's famous."

Sullivan is seen wearing a t-shirt that depicts an image of Shkreli smirking while testifying before Congress with the phrase, "Free Shkreli" underneath the image.

“Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison,” Shkreli wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday, referencing his his ban on the social media website following the harassment of a female journalist in 2017.