Prince Harry Opens Up About Protecting His Children During Rare Interview

In a rare moment, Prince Harry opened up about his children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. The Duke of Sussex joined the 5Rights Foundation as they launched the Global Online Safety Toolkit webinar to speak to children about how social media and the internet impact them, reports People Royals. During the discussion, Harry mentioned that his and Meghan Markle's children are too young to experience the internet right now, but he worries about their future.

"As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments for companies to make money and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalized," he said. "We want our children and all children to feel empowered to speak up." Harry continued that 3-year-old Archie and nearly 1-month-old Lili, "are still their age of innocence. Sometimes I feel like I can keep them away from the online harm that they could face in the future forever, but I'm learning to know better. I'm not an expert on law or technology, but I am a father — and I'm lucky enough to be a father with a platform," he said. "My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet, and I hope they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to."

Prince Harry has been practicing what he preaches, too. He and Meghan have been outspoken about the negative impacts of social media. They closed their joint @SussexRoyal Instagram account on March 30, 2020. Just one day before officially stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Last year, Harry told Fast Company, "We will revisit social media when it feels right for us — perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform — but right now we've thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help."