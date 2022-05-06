The Royal Family Wishes Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Happy Birthday

Members of the royal family are sending in the birthday messages for Meghan Markel and Prince Harry's son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son is celebrating his third birthday on Friday, May 6, and the family has taken to social media to commemorate the special day, including the monarch herself.

Queen Elizabeth's official social media account shared an adorable photo of Archie taken just days after he was born. The Queen, the late Prince Philip, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland are pictured fawning over the baby. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" read the post.