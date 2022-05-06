The Royal Family Wishes Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Happy Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 6, 2022
Members of the royal family are sending in the birthday messages for Meghan Markel and Prince Harry's son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son is celebrating his third birthday on Friday, May 6, and the family has taken to social media to commemorate the special day, including the monarch herself.
Queen Elizabeth's official social media account shared an adorable photo of Archie taken just days after he was born. The Queen, the late Prince Philip, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland are pictured fawning over the baby. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" read the post.
🎂 Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2022
📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/8Isiscee9D
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a family photo featuring Archie on their official social media account on Friday as well. "Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," they wrote alongside a photo from Archie's royal christening in July 2019 which took place at Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall retweeted the Queen's birthday message to Archie on their officials and added their own quick message "Happy Birthday Archie!" alongside a balloon emoji.
While the royal family's relationship with Meghan and Harry remains tense, they recently traveled to the U.K. to visit the Queen. "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," Prince Harry told Today.
Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/akikWvRfDh— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2022