The Royal Family Wishes Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Happy Birthday

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Members of the royal family are sending in the birthday messages for Meghan Markel and Prince Harry's son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son is celebrating his third birthday on Friday, May 6, and the family has taken to social media to commemorate the special day, including the monarch herself.

Queen Elizabeth's official social media account shared an adorable photo of Archie taken just days after he was born. The Queen, the late Prince Philip, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland are pictured fawning over the baby. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" read the post.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a family photo featuring Archie on their official social media account on Friday as well. "Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," they wrote alongside a photo from Archie's royal christening in July 2019 which took place at Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall retweeted the Queen's birthday message to Archie on their officials and added their own quick message "Happy Birthday Archie!" alongside a balloon emoji.

While the royal family's relationship with Meghan and Harry remains tense, they recently traveled to the U.K. to visit the Queen. "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," Prince Harry told Today.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.