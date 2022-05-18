Snoop Dogg Drops The First Song From His Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
May 18, 2022
The new era of Snoop Dogg's music career is just getting started. After dropping his BODR album via his Death Row Records imprint earlier this year, the legendary rapper returns with the newest single off his upcoming album.
On Tuesday, Snoop Dogg dropped off his new song "Touch Away" featuring Indiana singer October London. The song, which was produced by Kanobby, Soopafly and Dr. Bombay (Snoop's producing alias), is set to appear on Uncle Snoop's upcoming album A Death Row Summer.
“About to drop this Death Row summer album,” Snoop said in a video he posted to Instagram. “A Death Row Summer. New single just dropped last night. Check it out. We’ve been in the metaverse, now we back in the universe.”
In the song, Snoop raps about his success with Death Row so far and reflects on becoming a boss on his own terms. He mentions his new venture with Def Jam and explains how he's living a life without rap beefs or any other stressful components. As of this report, there's no other details about Snoop's upcoming album, but we're sure he'll offer up more updates soon.
A Death Row Summer would serve as the follow-up with his most recent project Bacc On Death Row, which was Snoop's first release on Death Row since 1998. The 18-track album contains contributions from Nas, T.I., Sleepy Brown, the late Nate Dogg, The Game, DaBaby, Uncle Murda and plenty more. Snoop hasn't confirmed his new album's release date but given the album's title, it could possibly arrive sometime this summer. Listen to Snoop Dogg's "Touch Away" featuring October London below.