Snoop Dogg Drops The First Song From His Upcoming Album

In the song, Snoop raps about his success with Death Row so far and reflects on becoming a boss on his own terms. He mentions his new venture with Def Jam and explains how he's living a life without rap beefs or any other stressful components. As of this report, there's no other details about Snoop's upcoming album, but we're sure he'll offer up more updates soon.



A Death Row Summer would serve as the follow-up with his most recent project Bacc On Death Row, which was Snoop's first release on Death Row since 1998. The 18-track album contains contributions from Nas, T.I., Sleepy Brown, the late Nate Dogg, The Game, DaBaby, Uncle Murda and plenty more. Snoop hasn't confirmed his new album's release date but given the album's title, it could possibly arrive sometime this summer. Listen to Snoop Dogg's "Touch Away" featuring October London below.