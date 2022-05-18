Taylor Swift Addresses Class Of 2022 In Heartfelt NYU Commencement Speech

Taylor Swift attended New York University's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 18. During the 2022 ceremony at the legendary Yankee Stadium, Swift received an honorary Doctorate of fine arts from the prestigious university and delivered a heartfelt commencement speech. NYU has previously offered a course at the Clive Davis Institue that went in-depth on Swift's contributions to music.

"Hi, I’m Taylor. The last time I was in a stadium this size I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable," the Grammy winner opened her speech. She then went on to bring up the coincidence of her addressing the class of 2022 and the lyrics of one of her most well-known songs. "...I'm ninety percent sure that the main reason I'm here is because I have a song called “22.”