Watch Taylor Swift Get Ready For NYU Commencement Speech

Taylor Swift is excited to wear "a cap and gown for the very first time." On the morning of NYU's first in-person commencement ceremonies at Yankee Stadium since 2019, the singer took to Instagram Reels to show off her cap and gown. "see you soon NYU," Swift wrote in the caption.

Swift is delivering the commencement speech for the lucky graduates of the class of 2022. The Grammy winner will also receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree at the ceremony. This means the NYU graduation has become the hottest ticket in town. The New York Times talked with graduates about getting rewarded with a commencement speech from the pop star.