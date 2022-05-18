Texas News Reporter Becomes Subject Of Viral Conspiracy Theory

One Texas television news reporter became the subject of a conspiracy theory after one news station made a typo, reported My San Antonio.

Brandon Walker, a reporter from KPRC 2 in Houston, was featured on a sister station in Buffalo, New York. A CBS affiliate news station in Orlando mistakenly ran a banner that showed Walker's name as being "Walker Graham" as he was reporting from Buffalo. Apparently, the story was labeled with the reporter's last name and Graham Media Group, which owns WKMG News 6.

So what was the viral conspiracy theory?

One Twitter user posted photos of the two news stations with different names side by side. The user wrote, "So he just got two different names depending on the news station? One day people, one day you'll realize why people like me question EVERYTHING."

The tweet has gained over 60,000 likes, 10,000 retweets, and hundreds of replies- including one from Walker himself.

Walker replied, "Ha! Wow. Missed this. Yeah- seems my colleagues at a sister station don't know my name. Brandon Walker, it is. I work for a station in Houston, KPRC2; however, I've filed reports for our sister stations in other cities."

One user replied, "You aren't crazy. When I was in school for graphic design we dedicated two weeks to studying news broadcasts. Everything is intentional, from the headlines to the colors. Keep questioning!" Another reply says that it's "good to be skeptical."

Others question the logic stating that it was a simple mistake. One user wrote, "Like why was that her first thought rather than an editing mistake?"

Check it all out below: