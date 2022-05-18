Texas Park Hires 150 Unusual 'Employees' To Clear Out Overgrown Vegetation

One park in Texas has hired 150 unusual employees to help clear out the overgrown vegetation.

KSAT reported that Brackenridge Park in San Antonio hired goats to graze through the grasses and plants to help clear it out. The goats were contracted through a company called Rent-A-Ruminant.

Park officials said in a press release, "Goats, which graze on many varieties of grasses and plants, are an effective, eco-friendly, and sustainable solution to vegetation management."

Hiring the animals allows for the clearing of the unwanted vegetation without the use of commercial mowing or herbicides. In addition, the goats will be able to reach places that heavy machinery couldn't.

Joe Turner, Executive Director of Brackenridge Park Conservancy, said:

"This idea was brought to us by the Houston Arboretum, which is in its third year with bringing goats to control vegetation around their ponds and savanna. Eco-friendly solutions to managing Brackenridge Park may be just the beginning. If this project is successful, it could be considered for other City parks."

The goats will stay in the park with the use of temporary electric fencing and they will be managed by a goat wrangler.