One Texas City Bans The Sale Of Puppies And Kittens In Pet Stores

You will no longer be able to buy puppies and kittens in Dallas pet stores, reported WFAA.

The Dallas City Council passed a new ordinance on Wednesday that bans the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores. The "Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance" was proposed by animal welfare organizations in late 2020 in attempts to end the puppy mill gateway in pet stores.

Many residents, along with animal welfare organizations, were in favor of the ordinance. But, some local pet stores and the American Kennel Club are opposed.

According to the SPCA of Texas, the ordinance "support dozens of local, Dallas-bases humane pet stores that do not sell puppies, but rather partner with local animal shelters like the SPCA of Texas to rehome thousands of dogs and cats each year."

The American Kennel Club says that the ordinance will limit pet choice for families seeking certain animals that specifically fit their lifestyle.

The Humane Society of the United States shows that there are around 400 cities in the US that have similar ordinances in place to ban the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores. This includes nine major Texas cities.