These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Washington

For any expectant parent, choosing your baby's name is one of the most important decisions you'll make. The name you choose will likely stay with the child throughout their life, so you want to make sure it's the right fit.

The Social Security Administration released its 2021 report of the most popular baby names in the country, using data sourced from U.S. Social Security card applications. So what are the most popular baby names in Washington? For girls, the most popular name is Olivia, while Liam is the top choice for boys, both of which are also the most popular name choices in the U.S.

In 2021, 402 babies born were named Liam while 453 were named Olivia. According to Stacker, the name Olivia comes from the Latin for "olive tree," while Liam is German for "protection."

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for girls in Washington:

Olivia Amelia Emma Charlotte Sophia Evelyn Harper Isabella Eleanor Ava

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for boys in Washington:

Liam Noah Oliver Henry Theodore Benjamin William Elijah James Lucas

The full report on the most popular baby girl and boy names in Washington can be found here.