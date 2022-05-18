This Is Texas' Favorite Superhero

It's pretty evident that the superhero phase is far from over. The successes of recent films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman, and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness shows that the globe's love for superheroes is still going strong.

USDISH conducted a study to determine each state's most-Googled superhero. The website state, "To identify each state’s most popular superheroes, we used SEMRush keyword volume data. Once we had our list of 20 superheroes total (10 for DC Universe and 10 for Marvel Universe), we used Google Trends to see which state googled which superhero the most. "

According to the study, Texas' favorite superhero is Harley Quinn. Texans also seem to prefer the DC Universe over the Marvel Universe. That isn't the case for some of Texas' neighbors, though.

Marvel is preferred in 29 states, whereas DC is the favorite of 21 states.

The most preferred superhero is Deadpool, being the favorite of 13 states. Coming in second place was Flash with 10 states, followed by Superman in third with nine states. Other popular superheroes include Captain America, Black Panther, Aquaman, and Batman.

Click here to check out the full study.