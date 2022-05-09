Joe Alwyn Opens Up About 'Accidentally' Writing Songs With Taylor Swift

Actor Joe Alwyn, known for his role in Conversations With Friends and being Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is giving fans some insight into his time writing music for the Grammy award-winning artists' most recent projects.

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor discussed how he spent the early days of the pandemic experimenting with music which ultimately led to him contributing to Swift's eighth studio album Folklore. “It was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown. It wasn’t like, ‘It’s three o’clock, it’s time to write a song!’ It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together?" said Alwyn.

He ended up writing the melody and first verse for one of the standout tracks on the album, "Exile." He now has two co-writing credits on Folklore and three on its follow-up Evermore, but you might miss them. Alwyn actually used the pseudonym, William Bowery, but Swift eventually made the news public. “The idea was that people would just listen to the music rather than focus on the fact that we wrote it together," Alywn revealed.

He also told GQ he has no plans to write more music. "It was fun to do it together, and I was proud of it. It was nice getting such a positive reception.”