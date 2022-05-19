Doja Cat 'Might Have Some Bad News' For Fans After Recent Surgery

By Yashira C.

May 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat opened up about a recent surgery on Twitter tonight (May 19) and she told fans that she may have "some bad news coming soon."

The "Need To Know" rapper revealed that she had surgery on her left tonsil due to an abscess. "dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f-cked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she wrote. "nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas," she explained. "and i was taking f-ckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today." She later described the medical procedure in detail (to her fans' dismay) before ending with "it hurt a lot but im ok."

Doja responded to fan concerns by telling them that she would try and get her tonsils removed "soon" and that she would try to quit vaping "for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that." The "Kiss Me More" rapper is set to be The Weeknd's tour support on his upcoming After Hours Till Dawn summer tour.

