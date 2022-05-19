Dove Cameron Tells Fans 'Dysphoria Is OK' In Emotional Post

Further down the post, Dove revealed that sexuality, performative gender norms, and their amplified presence due to social media are some of the root causes of the way she's been feeling. The "Boyfriend" singer reflected, "what i am choosing to say is i am in process, im investigating, i'm struggling more than half of the time and i'm trying to maintain a quiet nonjudgmental curiosity rather than punish myself for not knowing what i'm feeling or where i'm going."

At the end of the post, Dove offered some supportive words to anyone going through the same journey: "... i'm sharing so that we may all feel more comfortable in a conversation that may be confusing... emotion is COOL. dysphoria is OK. living as a human is INTENSE. we are all holding holds. don't forget."