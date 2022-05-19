'Dr. Cox’ Drops By The ‘Scrubs’ Rewatch Podcast

“I was filled with so much love seeing you guys at Easter,” said McGinley. “My cup was full seeing my Zachy (Braff) and my D-Fizzle (Faison). You have no idea.”

Throughout the podcast, the two hosts fill their guest in on their favorite moments from the season six episode “My Therapeutic Month.” The episode packs a lot of crazy moments into its 25 minute runtime, including "Janitor" becoming a mutton chop enthusiast and "Laverne" flying like a bird through the hospital parking lot.

“Those writers were on fire,” said McGinley. “The storytelling is sublime, it's fantastic.”

To hear the entire episode breakdown check out “My Therapeutic Month with John C. McGinley” on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.