Emagine Entertainment Gives Illinois Teachers Free Movie Tickets

As summer approaches, Emagine Entertainment wants to reward Illinois teachers for their relentless efforts throughout the school year by giving away free movie tickets at the Cinema Chatham and Emagine Frankfort.

Emagine Theaters are giving back to teachers by offering free movie tickets on Wednesdays to any show of the recipients choice. The theaters will give the teachers free tickets from June 15 to July 20 if they are able to present their teacher ID. Teachers can enjoy a show anytime before 5:00 p.m. The free tickets cannot be ordered online. Teachers must purchase their tickets at the box office. If they wish to purchase additional tickets, those can be ordered online and via the app.

Here is what Emagine Entertainment shared about the opportunity:

"Emagine appreciates all teachers and school staff and will be acknowledging the hard work they’ve put in throughout the school year. As school wraps up teachers are encouraged to stop by their favorite Emagine theater location on Wednesdays to receive one FREE movie ticket to any film showing before 5:00pm that day. Teachers must present their ID badge for their free ticket. Free tickets are only valid for shows on Wednesdays, June 15, 2022-July 20, 2022, from open until 5:00pm."

For more information regarding the location, rules and hours of eligible Emagine Theaters visit HERE.