This Illinois City Is One Of The Best Places To Live In America

One of the best cities to live in in America is relatively off the beaten path, but still has a lot going on. This city is often overshadowed by Chicago, but is ranked the best place to live in Illinois based off of the thriving job market and high quality of life.

According to U.S News & World Report, the best place to live in all of Illinois is Peoria. In fact, it ranks amongst the top 50 best places to live in America in 2022. Peoria is anything but boring. There is a river that runs through the town as well as many safe suburban areas to raise a family. The housing market is relatively affordable and there is always a festival or event taking place.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about the best places to live in Illinois:

"When people want to know whether something has wide appeal, they might ask “Will it play in Peoria?” But don’t let that old saying trick you. Peoria, Illinois, is not dull. This brawling, bruising, sometimes bawdy and always big-hearted river town gave the world Caterpillar equipment, the comic Richard Pryor, the feminist Betty Friedan, the first televangelist Fulton Sheen, life-saving penicillin in abundance and pizza-sized pork tenderloin sandwiches."

For more information on the best places to live around the country visit HERE.