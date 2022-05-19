Flavor Flav Now Has 8 Kids After DNA Test Proved He Fathered A 3-Year-Old

By Tony M. Centeno

May 19, 2022

Flavor Flav
Photo: Getty Images

Flavor Flav is already a dad to seven other children. Now the Public Enemy rapper just discovered that he is the father of a three-year-old boy, and he plans to be involved in the child's life.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, May 19, Flavor Flav recently took a paternity test and the results proved that he's the father of thee-year-old Jordan. The outlet spoke to the child's maternal grandparents, Barry and Parchi, who revealed that their daughter, Kate, had Jordan about three years ago but Flav wasn't sure if he was actually the father or not.

Kate had worked with Flavor Flav as his manager for a few years. Their working relationship eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. Kate hasn't worked for Flav for some time, but she was able to get Flav to submit to a DNA test. Sure enough, the test proved that he was indeed the father of young Jordan. Since the news was confirmed, Flav has stepped up to claim responsibility for the child. Jordan will now take on Flav's last name, Drayton, and the rapper has already filed legal documents to make everything official.

Jordan is now Flav's eighth child along with Dazyna, Karma, Karren, Quanah, Shaniq, Kayla and William Drayton. Jordan's parents have also set up a child support agreement and established custody arrangements as well. The outlet reports that Flav also plans to spend more time with his new son. So far, he's already taught him to play the drums a little bit.

