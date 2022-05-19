Flavor Flav Now Has 8 Kids After DNA Test Proved He Fathered A 3-Year-Old

Kate had worked with Flavor Flav as his manager for a few years. Their working relationship eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. Kate hasn't worked for Flav for some time, but she was able to get Flav to submit to a DNA test. Sure enough, the test proved that he was indeed the father of young Jordan. Since the news was confirmed, Flav has stepped up to claim responsibility for the child. Jordan will now take on Flav's last name, Drayton, and the rapper has already filed legal documents to make everything official.



Jordan is now Flav's eighth child along with Dazyna, Karma, Karren, Quanah, Shaniq, Kayla and William Drayton. Jordan's parents have also set up a child support agreement and established custody arrangements as well. The outlet reports that Flav also plans to spend more time with his new son. So far, he's already taught him to play the drums a little bit.