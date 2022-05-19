George W. Bush Makes Unfortunate Mistake While Condemning Russia

Former President George W. Bush had an unfortunate lapse while publicly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bush, who was addressing an event in Dallas on Wednesday (May 18), mistakenly called Ukraine "Iraq" while describing the "brutal" and "unjustified" invasion.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before realizing his mistake. “I mean, of Ukraine.”

The 75-year-old former president then joked that his age was to blame for the lapse, with the audience laughing in response.

Bush led the United States' invasion of Iraq in 2003, citing weapons of mass destruction -- which were never found -- as his reasoning for the conflict.