Have You Been To The Best Hippie Town In Michigan?

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 19, 2022

Tie dyed tee shirts hanging from a clothes line.
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has its own hippie haven, a place for free spirits to call home.

But what exactly is a “hippie?” Webster Dictionary defines the term as “a usually young person who rejects the mores of established society (as by dressing unconventionally or favoring communal living) and advocates a nonviolent ethic.”

Thrillist recently rounded up the hippiest towns in all 50 states, from farm communes to artist colonies, and found that Ann Arbor is Michigan's hippiest hippie town.

Here's what they had to say about it:

Over the years, Ann Arbor may have grown to be more yuppie than hippie, but it still draws counter-culture freaks both young and old. It's still the home of the Hash Bash, iconic head shop Stairway to Heaven, some of the most lenient marijuana possession laws in the country. But over the decades, Ann Arbor's radicalism has tilted toward the mainstream: nowadays the typical local hippies are baby boomers who have made enough money to afford Ann Arbor real estate, and have kids who have already graduated from Community High. With long silver hair, these boomer hippies still observe the phases of the moon, wake and bake once or twice a week while possibly working a desk job, vote Green Party, have 20+ bumper stickers on their Volvos, and worship multiple gods, including Chandra, the lunar deity, and Jim Harbaugh.
