Have You Been To The Best Hippie Town In Minnesota?

Every state has its own hippie haven, a place for free spirits to call home.

But what exactly is a “hippie?” Webster Dictionary defines the term as “a usually young person who rejects the mores of established society (as by dressing unconventionally or favoring communal living) and advocates a nonviolent ethic.”

The tell-tale signs of a hippie town usually include tie-dye, crystals and the smell of... a certain herb. Thrillist recently rounded up the hippiest towns in all 50 states, from farm communes to artist colonies, and found that Duluth is Minnesota's hippiest hippie town.

Here's what they had to say about it:

The place you look at in the winter weather reports and say “Man, at least I’m not THERE” is actually a delightful small city on the shores of Lake Superior. Its proximity to the water—and all the great camping, hiking, and general outdoorsy-ness that come with it—make this a top destination for hippie recreation. Duluth’s vibe is probably best represented by the bands that have come out of there, most notably the prolific jam band Trampled by Turtles and the more-rock-ish but still hippie Cloud Cult.

Check out a full list of all the best hippie towns in the United States here.