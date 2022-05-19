John Legend Drops New Song With JID, Shares Details About New Album

Not long after debuting the record, Legend spoke about working with JID on the song. The singer said that JID is "incredible" and "such a gifted lyricist."



"He’s got such great charisma and great energy and we were looking for the perfect artist to join with me on this record," Legend said. "We were just listening to his body of work and thinking of what we could do on the track. We sent it to him and he loved the track and wanted to get on it and man… he murdered it."



Legend also provided more details about his upcoming album, which will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 LP Bigger Love. In a recent radio interview, Legend revealed which Hip-Hop and R&B acts will appear on his new project.



“We got people like Jhené Aiko," Legend explained. "We got Ty Dolla $ign. We got Jazmine Sullivan. We got Rick Ross. We’ve got Rapsody. We’ve got just some incredible people and I’m excited for y’all to hear everything. Muni Long on the album. Just really talented people."



Legend hasn't confirmed the new album's title or release date yet. However, it will reportedly arrive later this year. Listen to John Legend's new song "Dope" featuring JID below.