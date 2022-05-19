Justin Bieber Happily Shows Off New Addition To His Look

Justin Bieber has added something new to his look...the "Honest" singer got custom diamond grills and has been showing them off on Instagram nonstop since getting them!

Bieber tagged celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang in his initial post, who posted a video of himself molding the singer's teeth for the grills earlier this month. Dang has worked with celebrities including Tyga, Travis Scott, Lil Pump, Quavo, Kodak Black, and more per Page Six. The publication pointed out that the "jeweler’s website has diamond grills available to purchase starting at $600 per tooth — or $12,000 for a maximum of 20 teeth in SI diamonds, with options to upgrade the quality to VVS for double the price." Bieber previously got grills on his lower teeth back in 2019.

