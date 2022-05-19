Michigan Man Won $3.39 Million Lottery Jackpot, Didn't Know For Weeks

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 19, 2022

Powerball
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan man recently discovered he won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot — back in April. The lucky winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, matched the winning numbers drawn on April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought the winning ticket at the Meijer gas station at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis.

“I play Lotto 47 regularly and always buy one ticket for the drawing. Store clerks usually say, ‘Just one?’ and I always tell them, ‘It only takes one to win,’” the man told lottery officials.

“I didn't realize I had won for a couple of weeks. I stack my tickets up and then my wife scans them on the app to see if we won. When she scanned this ticket, she told me we'd won but I was certain she was just joking with me. When she started crying, I knew it wasn't a joke at all,” he continued.

The man chose to receive his prize as a lump-sum payment of about $2.3 million, rather than receive annuity payments for the full amount.

“For now, I am going to put this in the bank and let it all sink in. Winning is just an amazing blessing,” the winner said.

