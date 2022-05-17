Missouri Woman Wins $55,558 With Last Minute Lottery Ticket

A Missouri woman whose name remains private to the public, won the lottery after buying a last minute ticket. She did not plan to stop at Casey's General Store on her drive home, but as she saw it nearing; she couldn't resist.

“I was driving home, and something just told me to turn into Casey’s,” she shared with MoLottery.

According to MoLottery, the woman purchased a $3 Bingo Twist scratch off ticket and initially thought that she had won $100.

“I was excited because I thought I had won $100 originally, but once I got the Bingo, I almost freaked out!”

What she revealed was almost too good to be true. She had just won $55,558; the highest amount players can win playing that specific game. Her wife was almost more surprised that she was. Just to make sure, they scanned the ticket on the lottery app and immediately began celebrating.

“She grabbed my phone and scanned the ticket on the Lottery app, and she just started shaking, and we hugged each other.”

MoLottery mentioned that there is over $11 million in unclaimed prizes still left in the game. There are four $55,558 prizes that can still be claimed by players.