More Than A Ton Of Pot Labeled As 'Pool Toys' Found In Detroit Semi-Trailer

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than a ton of marijuana from a tractor-trailer truck in Detroit, according to reports. CBP officials said the illegal cargo and tractor-trailer truck were seized on May 11 at the Fort Street Cargo Facility near the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Canada.

A physical inspection of the truck by officers and a K-9 team following an x-ray scan revealed about 2,175 pounds, or 986 kilograms, of pot was hidden in boxes labeled as containing foam pool toys. Check out a photo from the scene below.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long-standing commitment to the border security mission,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”