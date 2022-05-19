Plane Veers Off Runway At Charlotte Douglas Airport

A plane in North Carolina veered off the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday (May 19) afternoon.

According to WSOC, American Airlines Flight 775 rolled off the runway into the grass Thursday due to a possible mechanical issue, per airport officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

After the Boeing 737-800 plane veered off the runway, it was able to taxi to the gate with its own power where its 174 passengers and six crew members were able to safely exit the aircraft. The runway was temporarily closed; however the American Airlines flight later cleared for takeoff to Miami International Airport from runway 18L shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which ranked as the fifth busiest airport in the world in 2021, is currently undergoing the next level of its expansion after Phase 2 construction began on concourse A earlier this week, per WCNC. Construction on concourse E finished last month. In total, the $231 million expansion will include a new look at Charlotte's airport, including new stores, bars and and a restaurant.

The airport is bound to get even busier as summer gets closer, with Memorial Day weekend expected to be the busiest time for travel in three years, WCNC reports. Travel experts, such as AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright, advise anyone planning on flying to book as soon as possible due to the rising ticket prices.