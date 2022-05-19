Robert Smith Lets Fans Know When They Can Expect The Cure's New Album

By Katrina Nattress

May 19, 2022

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

In March, Robert Smith assured fans that The Cure's long-awaited 14th album would "be real very soon." Now, he's letting us know just when we can expect Songs Of A Lost World.

“We will be releasing a new album,” Smith told NME. “I get fed up of saying this now! We will be playing from October and the new album will be out before then."

“Reeves [Gabrels] our guitar player has come over from America for the day just to finish a couple of solos, I’ve got to finish a couple of vocals,” he added. “Essentially it’s a 12 track album. It’s there, it’s kind of half-mixed and half-finished. It’s a weird thing. It’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart."

“It’ll be worth the wait," Smith promised. "I think it’s the best thing we’ve done, but then I would say that. I’m not doing an Oasis when I say that, ‘IT’S THE BEST FOOKIN’ ALBUM.’ A lot of the songs are difficult to sing, and that’s why it’s taken me a while.”

The album is more than a decade in the making and will follow 2008's 4:13 Dream.

The Cure
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.