This Eatery Has Arizona's Best Dessert Menu

Let's be honest... there's always extra room for dessert after a meal. Some restaurants boast a loaded dessert menu, making it evident that they put extra time and effort into it.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of restaurants that have the best dessert menus in each state. The website states, "If you know where to look across the U.S., you'll find gravity-defying, over-the-top milkshakes garnished with slabs of cake, famous pies at iconic diners, and numerous pastry chefs incorporating creative ingredients in unique ways (bread pudding made with King's Hawaiian rolls, for instance!)"

According to the website, the restaurant that has the best dessert menu in all of Arizona is ZuZu Restaurant in Scottsdale. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Inside the retro-and-cool Hotel Valley Ho, ZuZu Restaurant has a rotating menu of extravagant milkshakes that look as though they were churned in Candy Land. The theme of these $20 Show Stopper Shakes rotates monthly, but they're always over-the-top and Instagram-worthy. A recent example is a birthday cake shake topped with cake bites, a slice of confetti cake with vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, animal crackers, rock candy sticks, whipped cream, and vanilla anglaise drip done tableside. "The food is delicious and the shakes will blow your mind," a Yelp reviewer wrote. 'I still crave the peanut butter show stopper!!! HOLY YUM!'"

