This Eatery Has Texas' Best Dessert Menu

Let's be honest... there's always extra room for dessert after a meal. Some restaurants boast a loaded dessert menu, making it evident that they put extra time and effort into it.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of restaurants that have the best dessert menus in each state. The website states, "If you know where to look across the U.S., you'll find gravity-defying, over-the-top milkshakes garnished with slabs of cake, famous pies at iconic diners, and numerous pastry chefs incorporating creative ingredients in unique ways (bread pudding made with King's Hawaiian rolls, for instance!)"

According to the website, the restaurant that has the best dessert menu in all of Texas is Anthem in Austin. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Known for its "Tex-Asian" food, Anthem's dessert menu features unique sweet treats. The Hong Kong Waffle is a green tea bubble waffle topped with a vanilla or chocolate ice cream, drizzled with salted caramel, and then garnished with mochi candy and chocolate poky sticks. The Upside Down Pineapple Bread Pudding is made with King's Hawaiian bread (genius, right?) as well as toasted coconut and macadamia nuts.

The Hong Kong Waffle is mentioned frequently in Yelp reviews, and one reviewer said: 'The hong kong waffle was amazing, it had boba and jelly and ice cream. Definitely coming back for the waffle.'"

