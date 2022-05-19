This Is Colorado's Best Cake

Cake is one of the most well-known desserts for a reason. It's perfect for milestone celebrations like birthdays or promotions while also being a delicious finish to a meal. Or you could snag a slice for a snack -- we're not judging!

Since there are thousands of places baking delicious and fresh cakes, Eat This, Not That! took up the task of finding the best cake in every state.

"We decided to take a (virtual) trip around America to determine the best cake in every state," according to the website. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

What did writers pick for Colorado? Vanilla Cake with Bavarian Filling from Little London Cake Shoppe!