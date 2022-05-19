This Is Colorado's Best Cake

By Zuri Anderson

May 19, 2022

Cake is one of the most well-known desserts for a reason. It's perfect for milestone celebrations like birthdays or promotions while also being a delicious finish to a meal. Or you could snag a slice for a snack -- we're not judging!

Since there are thousands of places baking delicious and fresh cakes, Eat This, Not That! took up the task of finding the best cake in every state.

"We decided to take a (virtual) trip around America to determine the best cake in every state," according to the website. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

What did writers pick for Colorado? Vanilla Cake with Bavarian Filling from Little London Cake Shoppe!

Here's why they chose this amazing bakery's delicious creation:

"Beloved by locals and tourists alike, Little London Cake Shoppe also has the distinction of being the only cake shop in Colorado to win the top prize on Cupcake Wars. The majority of the cakes are custom-made for special occasions, but if you're ordering from the regular menu, visitors recommend getting a cake with Bavarian filling."

If you're craving a slice of this vanilla cake, you can find Little London Cake Shoppe at 3307 N. Academy Blvd in Colorado Springs. They're available for takeout and delivery.

Click HERE for more mouth-watering cakes by other U.S. bakeries and eateries.

