This Is Florida's Best Cake

Cake is one of the most well-known desserts for a reason. It's perfect for milestone celebrations like birthdays or promotions while also being a delicious finish to a meal. Or you could snag a slice for a snack -- we're not judging!

Since there are thousands of places baking delicious and fresh cakes, Eat This, Not That! took up the task of finding the best cake in every state.

"We decided to take a (virtual) trip around America to determine the best cake in every state," according to the website. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

What did writers pick for Florida? Key Lime Cheesecake from Floribbean Flo's!

Here's why they chose this amazing bakery's delicious creation:

"Floribbean Flo's is best known for its key lime pie, made with a hand-made graham cracker crust and all-natural custard. Although the pie gets the most attention, be sure to try the key lime cheesecake. You won't regret it."

If you're craving a slice of this cheesecake, you can find Floribbean Flo's at 7642 Tamiami Trail S in Sarasota. They're available for takeout and delivery.

