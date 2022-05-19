This Is The Best Hippie Town In North Carolina

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Now, they range from free spirits on college campuses to mountain-dwelling stoners, boomers still living in the '60s, and boomers-turned-yuppies who buy expensive art —and regardless of what stereotype they fill, every single one of them need a place to call home."

So which North Carolina town is considered the "hippiest" in the state?

Asheville

Located in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, this vibrant, artsy town is home to some truly unique features, including more breweries per capita than anywhere else in the country. It was even named one of the best cities to spend a weekend, joining others like Nashville, Charleston and New Orleans.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"The city has 2,000 miles of hiking and biking trails, a downtown that's blissfully walkable, and a 60ft natural water slide in Pisgah National Forest. It's not a hippie town in the sense of streets filled with tie-dye and head shops. But for outdoorsy hippies, nowhere in the state is better."

Check out the full list here to see the best hippie town in each state.