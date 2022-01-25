The Tiniest Town In North Carolina Is Home To Only 13 People

North Carolina is home to plenty of big cities, from the historic capital in Raleigh to the popular streets of Charlotte. However, the small towns across the state are what make up the very fabric of what makes North Carolina unique.

Using data from the United States 2010 Census, Country Living compiled a list of the tiniest towns in each state, including one small spot in North Carolina you may not have heard of before.

The lifestyle magazine gathered a list of the least-populated towns in the country, and some of their populations are downright shocking. While the smallest town in North Carolina has a population of fewer than 20 residents, there are some spots on the list that are only home to one or two people, like Little Grass Valley in California or South Park View in Kentucky.

Which small North Carolina town was named the tiniest in the entire state?

With a population of just 13 people, the report lists Dellview in Gaston County as the smallest town in the Tar Heel State. Described as a "blink and you might miss it" town, Dellview is located about an hour west of Charlotte.

