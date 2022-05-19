This Is The Best Hippie Town In Tennessee

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Now, they range from free spirits on college campuses to mountain-dwelling stoners, boomers still living in the '60s, and boomers-turned-yuppies who buy expensive art —and regardless of what stereotype they fill, every single one of them need a place to call home."

So which Tennessee town is considered the "hippiest" in the state?

Summertown

While this small, unincorporated town about 69 miles south of Nashville may not seem like a hippie haven at first glance, it is actually home to the Farm Community, described as an "intentional community" founded in the '70s by a creative writing teacher from San Francisco.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"This thousand-acre farm went from a tent city based on communal farming to a fairly structured settlement of about 250 with a local government and required contributions to infrastructure (you might know these as 'taxes'). The residents now own about 4,000 acres, complete with a solar school. It's not necessarily a far-out hippie town, but it is the best example of micro-civilization existing in the United States."

Check out the full list here to see the best hippie town in each state.