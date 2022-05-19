This Is Washington's Best Cake

By Zuri Anderson

May 19, 2022

raspberry cake and many fresh raspberries
Photo: Getty Images

Cake is one of the most well-known desserts for a reason. It's perfect for milestone celebrations like birthdays or promotions while also being a delicious finish to a meal. Or you could snag a slice for a snack -- we're not judging!

Since there are thousands of places baking delicious and fresh cakes, Eat This, Not That! took up the task of finding the best cake in every state.

"We decided to take a (virtual) trip around America to determine the best cake in every state," according to the website. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

What did writers pick for Washington state? Princess Cake from Byen Bakeri!

Here's why they chose this amazing bakery's delicious creation:

"This Scandinavian bakery has quickly become a local favorite among Seattleites. The Swedish princess cake is undeniably the standout, with one reviewer even going as far as to say Byen Bakeri's version is 'even better than the ones that I tasted in Sweden.'"

If you're craving a slice of princess cake, you can find Byen Bakeri at 15 Nickerson St. in Seattle. They're available for takeout and delivery.

Click HERE for more mouth-watering cakes by other U.S. bakeries and eateries.

