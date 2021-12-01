This Cake Shop Sells The Sweetest Pie In Washington

Nothing can beat a yummy slice of pie after a hearty meal. What makes it better are the many pies you can enjoy. Apple, cherry, key lime, pecan, chocolate -- the possibilities are endless!

Since pie is such a classic American dessert, you can pick one up from many businesses from diners and bakeries to fast food joints and grocery stores. With that said, where can you find the best pie in Washington state?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that. According to writers, you can grab a slice of Washington's best pie at...

Cakes of Paradise!

"Sure, this store is known for its cakes, but the pies deserve recognition, too," writers say. "In addition to the custard pie, Yelp reviewers seem to love the macadamia nut pie and the coconut cream pie." The bakery also serves mango cream cheese pie and banana cream pie, according to their menu.