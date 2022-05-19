WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out After Woman Knocks Off Man's Hat At Dodgers Stadium

The man topples over onto the seats as woman in the black jacket and the hoodie-wearing lady to start duking it out. The brawl escalates from there as the crowd moves in, and security steps in to break it up.

The clip has over 385,000 views as of Thursday afternoon (May 19). No word on if charges were filed in the wild incident.

The fight at Dodgers Stadium is one of the many fights that went down during the 2022 season. Just a few weeks ago, a huge fight cleared benches during a match between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. That was also caught on camera.