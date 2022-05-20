$280 Million In COVID-Relief Funding Going Out To Ohioans

Millions of Americans received a third stimulus check last year as part of the American Rescue Plan. Although there's no word on if a fourth is on the way, more money is available. There was another nearly $10 billion set aside in the American Rescue Plan that will soon be going out to qualified residents in 43 states.

The money comes from the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), which is overseen by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by states, territories and tribes. To help homeowners impacted by the pandemic as quickly as possible, some states have been administering pilot assistance programs while they finalize their full HAF programs.

Ohio's is called Save the Dream Ohio. From the website:

Save the Dream Ohio helps eligible Ohio homeowners facing foreclosure and/or who cannot afford to pay their mortgage payments, utility payments or other related housing costs as a result of economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of Ohio was awarded $280 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for the program.

A household may receive up to a combined $25,000 in mortgage assistance, but assistance may vary. To qualify, “a household must have their primary residence in Ohio, have experienced financial hardship or loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have an income at or below the Save the Dream Ohio income eligibility threshold.”

There is no cost to apply for the program. Visit this website for more information.