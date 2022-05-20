Billie Eilish Reposts Deleted Blonde Hair Tribute After Outcry From Fans

Billie first showed off her blonde hair in March 2021 and fans immediately loved it. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the Grammy winner shared what prompted her to go from black and green to all blonde. "I had been wanting it blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me,” she said. “I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was me with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, ‘Ah, it’s so sick; I want it.’”

Later that year, Eilish also revealed the more emotional reason for the hair change. "I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” she told Elle. With the blonde hair came a new sense of freedom. I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’" she said. "I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’ And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person.”

By the end of 2021, Billie ditched the blonde and returned to her dark roots with an Instagram post captioned, "Miss me?"