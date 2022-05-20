'Chicken Of The Swamp': These Arizona Eateries Serve Alligator

It's time for your taste buds to try something new!

Nicknamed "chicken of the swamp," alligator meat is a great source of protein. It's a lean mean and is considered nutritious because it is high in protein and low in fat content.

Alligator meat has been a rare delicacy in some portions of the country ever since the early 1800s. Today, you'll find alligator dishes that are baked, fried, sauteéd, and served in combination with other delicious foods.

ABC 15 compiled a list of restaurants in Arizona that serve alligator meat. So if you're ready for a culinary adventure, try one of these eateries:

This place serves crispy fried alligator. Check it out at 11051 N Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix.

You can get 1/4 pound of alligator, combination plates, and alligator Po-boy sandwiches at this eatery located at 13025 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd in Avondale or 315 West Elliot Rd in Tempe.

This food truck serves an alligator plate. The alligator is coated and fried in corn-based breading and topped with cabbage and green Chile white sauce. The food truck is located in Phoenix.

This place cooks an entire alligator for Mardi Gras. Check it out at 6453 N Oracle Road in Tucson.