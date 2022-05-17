Here Are The Best Menus To Try During Arizona Restaurant Week
By Ginny Reese
May 17, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Arizona Restaurant Week upon us once again. The twice-yearly event lets chefs and restaurants flaunt their best creations in a multi-course, wallet-friendly format, reported AZ Central.
The spring event lasts from May 20th until May 29th . More than 120 restaurants will be offering the budget-friendly, multi-course meals.
AZ Central listed the best menus to choose from during Arizona Restaurant Week, each offering creativity and great value.
Here are the 5 best menus to choose from:
The Larder + The Delta
- $44 per person
- 3 courses
- offers takeout and dine-in
The Genuine
- $55 per person
- 3 courses
- offers takeout and dine-in
Ochos Rios Jerk Spot
- $44 per person
- 3 courses
- offers takeout and dine-in
Tomaso's
- $44 per person
- 3 courses
- offers takeout and dine-in
Rito's Mexican Food
- $44 per person
- 3 courses
- offers takeout and dine-in
Click here to check out the full list of the best menus to choose from during Arizona Restaurant Week.