Here Are The Best Menus To Try During Arizona Restaurant Week

Arizona Restaurant Week upon us once again. The twice-yearly event lets chefs and restaurants flaunt their best creations in a multi-course, wallet-friendly format, reported AZ Central.

The spring event lasts from May 20th until May 29th . More than 120 restaurants will be offering the budget-friendly, multi-course meals.

AZ Central listed the best menus to choose from during Arizona Restaurant Week, each offering creativity and great value.

Here are the 5 best menus to choose from:

The Larder + The Delta

$44 per person

3 courses

offers takeout and dine-in

The Genuine

$55 per person

3 courses

offers takeout and dine-in

Ochos Rios Jerk Spot

$44 per person

3 courses

offers takeout and dine-in

Tomaso's

$44 per person

3 courses

offers takeout and dine-in

Rito's Mexican Food

$44 per person

3 courses

offers takeout and dine-in

Click here to check out the full list of the best menus to choose from during Arizona Restaurant Week.