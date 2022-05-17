Here Are The Best Menus To Try During Arizona Restaurant Week

By Ginny Reese

May 17, 2022

Arizona Restaurant Week upon us once again. The twice-yearly event lets chefs and restaurants flaunt their best creations in a multi-course, wallet-friendly format, reported AZ Central.

The spring event lasts from May 20th until May 29th . More than 120 restaurants will be offering the budget-friendly, multi-course meals.

AZ Central listed the best menus to choose from during Arizona Restaurant Week, each offering creativity and great value.

Here are the 5 best menus to choose from:

The Larder + The Delta

  • $44 per person
  • 3 courses
  • offers takeout and dine-in

The Genuine

  • $55 per person
  • 3 courses
  • offers takeout and dine-in

Ochos Rios Jerk Spot

  • $44 per person
  • 3 courses
  • offers takeout and dine-in

Tomaso's

  • $44 per person
  • 3 courses
  • offers takeout and dine-in

Rito's Mexican Food

  • $44 per person
  • 3 courses
  • offers takeout and dine-in

Click here to check out the full list of the best menus to choose from during Arizona Restaurant Week.

