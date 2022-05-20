Gerard Way Honors My Chemical Romance Fans Who Have Died

My Chemical Romance's reunion tour is in full swing after a two-plus-year delay, and on Thursday night (May 19) during a show in Milton Keynes, England, Gerard Way took a moment to honor all the fans who were supposed to be at these shows but passed away before they happened.

“So this is kind of crazy, this is our third show, we’ve played two shows and I think it was the first night where were f**king around having a good time and I was talking about how it's been two and a half years and how does it feel and things like that,” he explained to the crowd. “And it occurred to me later after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably gonna be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore. And I think it was yesterday, a friend of mine told me that there were some people on the internet that had gotten a list as best they could of names of people that were gonna come to the shows.”

Way then opened and lifted up a fan-made white flag that said "Your Memory Will Carry On" with the names of all the fans.

“Two years ago when @MCRofficial announced their shows, I couldn’t stop thinking about mcr fans who have passed away and won’t be able to be there, so I asked people across instagram and twitter to send me the names of these fans, and I made this memorial flag,” the fan who made the flag wrote on Twitter. “I received over 250 messages and learnt about the lives of many incredible mcr fans who aren’t with us anymore.”

Watch Way's tribute below.