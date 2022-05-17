Watch My Chemical Romance Live Debut Three Songs During Reunion Tour Opener

After years of waiting, My Chemical Romance finally kicked off their reunion tour Monday night (May 16) at Eden Project in Cornwall, England. The band kicked off their 16-song set with "The Foundations Of Decay" — their first new song in eight years. They also performed “Surrender The Night” and “Boy Division,” from their 2013 B-side compilation Conventional Weapons, for the first time live.

Elsewhere in the set, MCR treated fans to hits like "Welcome To The Black Parade," “This Is How I Disappear,” “The Kids Of Yesterday,” “Helena,” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” The band will continue playing in the UK before heading to North America in August. Check out a full list of tour dates here.

See the full set list and watch MCR play "The Foundations Of Decay," Surrender The Night," and Boy Division" below.